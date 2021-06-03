100 Deadly Days of Summer Driving Begin

Summer is almost officially here in the Gem State, along with the triple-digit temperatures. The Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) reminds drivers to take caution during the “100 Deadliest Days” on Idaho roads, from a press release.

Between now and Labor Day are when there is an increase in fatal crashes. Last year, 88 people killed in vehicle crashes in Idaho lost their lives during this time frame. The Gem State continues to climb in the national rankings of the most dangerous roads due to the increased aggressive driving statistics.

“These warmer months are dangerous because we typically see more drivers on the road, with teens out of school and summer road trips underway,” said OHS Manager John Tomlinson. “We also expect busier roads as COVID restrictions lift and Idahoans feel more confident and eager to get back on the road and travel.”

Distracted driving, impaired driving, and aggressive driving also have significant impacts on crashes in the summer. “Whether you are on vacation or just driving your regular commute, it’s always important to make safe decisions while driving. Stay focused and drive engaged, plan for a sober ride, and make sure you buckle up,” Tomlinson said.

“Buckling up is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself during a crash. It increases your odds of surviving by 50 percent,” Tomlinson said. “We want everyone to get to their destination safely this summer. Take care of yourself and the people you care about by wearing your seat belt and driving well every trip.”