Supporting Idaho: Millers Mission 13th Year with Boise Rescue Mission

Today, we begin another campaign called Miller's Mission, benefitting the Boise Rescue Mission. This event will complete our twelfth year and 26 Miller's Missions. The November effort is always the fun one where we ask you 'to give a turkey and not be a turkey.'



Working with the Boise Rescue Mission for so many years has been a blessing. The group truly cares about our community. The staff, volunteers, donors, and board members are dedicated to helping strangers become family members. God works through them, as all of their revenue is generated without government funding. Most, if not all, of the work is funded through local donations.

Here is a brief history of the impact you've had through traveling with your turkeys to the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin.

A special thanks to the workers and management at our Walmart's. Over the years, first at the Meridan Walmart on Fairview and then all of the Walmart's, the staff has worked tirelessly to send donations and turkeys to feed Idaho families. We also like to acknowledge Idaho's greatest broadcaster and philanthropist, Larry Gebert.

Larry was a nonstop force in helping nonprofits in the Treasure Valley. He made the morning news a must watch because you never knew where Larry would be broadcasting from that morning. He taught all of us the meaning of giving, sharing, and helping others. He would work extra hours to make sure every charitable group was covered. He set a standard that will never be replicated anywhere in the country. Thank you, Larry!

You never know who will make themselves available to help others. Major League Baseball Star Bill Buckner and his wife Jody let us use their home for a promotional video. We miss Bill and thank Jody for her continued commitment to the Boise Rescue Mission.

Governor Little has always been there for us even before he was the governor. Here's a photo of then Lieutenant Governor Little with the Treasure Valley Turkey.

We laugh, have fun, but your donations truly save lives. We all hope and pray that we'll never be in a situation where we lose our home, have no food, or just got out of prison. The Boise Rescue Mission has gotten people of the streets, saved them from drugs, and provided faith and shelter for over 66 years. All because of you!

If you're new to Idaho and you're a listener to Kevin Miller in the morning, you'll hear real Idahoans sharing their pain, joy, and successes thanks to God and the Boise Rescue Mission. They make it seem so easy, but it isn't. The need is great, and we need 4,000 turkeys to help those who need it the most.

Please stop by any day this week from 6am-6pm Monday-Saturday. Or if you can't make it, click the link here to donate. Thank you and God Bless!

