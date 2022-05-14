Treasure Valley living offers a near endless array of activities, businesses, and establishments. On one hand, the variety is fantastic. On the other, it means managing an ever-increasing volume of data, logins, locations, and contacts. For many, the latter becomes a frustrating gateway to multiple logins attached to the same email addresses and cell phone numbers. After a while, it becomes a mess of open webpages that lead to missed opportunities.



So what's a Boisean to do?



To make the most of Boise living, locals and transplants alike turn to apps to streamline their day-to-day operations. If you find yourself wondering when or why you'd employ the use of a local app like Park Boise, we encourage you to think back on each annoying hunt for open parking, where you parked your car, or which garage had the best daily rate. In any of those three scenarios, the Park Boise app would have been your best and simplest guide to prime parking.



On a broader scale, Boise-specific apps tend to be in concert with local living, specials, and events that national apps dismiss or simply don't cover. Listed below is a series of apps that have proven worthy of our downloads. The name of each app is linked to a page with the GooglePlay and/or Apple store download for your convenience.



1 || The Boise State Public Radio App

2 || Boise Schools App



3 || Boise River Greenbelt App



4 || Park Mobile App

5 || Ida - An Idaho Library App



6 || Ada County Highway District

7 || The Idaho Lottery



8 || St. Luke's MyChart

9 || Boise Zillow



10 || InstaCart

11 || Idaho 511 Transportation



12 || Trail Link



