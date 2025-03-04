15 Idaho Grocery Items That Will Cost You More Due to Tariffs

Today is the first day of the trade war involving America, Mexico, China, and Canada. President Trump is firing the first show by hitting those countries for failing to eliminate the Fentanyl threat to our country.

Those countries have responded by saying they will impose tariffs on American imports. A tariff is a charge or tax levied by a government for an item coming in from another country. Published reports indicate that imported items from those countries will cost Americans an additional twenty-five percent of purchased goods.

However, we only buy five percent of our gross domestic product from China, Mexico, and Canada. Experts say the trade war will make buying a car or truck more expensive. What hasn't been reported is the predicted cost of grocery store items. Our friends at Eat This Not That broke down several items at your favorite grocery store that will cost you more.

Depending on who you talk to, the trade war could continue for quite some time. Democrats will say the move is unnecessary, but that's why elections matter.





American producers of everything from beer to tomatoes could benefit from being able to compete with the higher cost of goods from foreign countries. We have another list of items that will cost you more in Idaho and throughout the country. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

