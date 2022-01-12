2 Professional Athletes Who Have Come From The Treasure Valley
Idaho is notorious for many things, like potatoes, trees, the Boise Broncos, the large variety of indoor and outdoor adventures etc. These are things we all seem to know a fair bit about, but when it comes to athletes from this area … maybe not so much.
So, I did some digging, and I found 2 familiar names to share with you. One of them was more familiar to me than the other because I am a huge Denver Broncos fan, so I knew exactly who Jake Plummer was.
Here are a couple of them that you may have forgotten about or maybe even never knew about.
2 Professional Athletes Who Have Come From The Treasure Valley
Will Kellen Moore Be the New Denver Broncos Coach?
Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years
Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.