20 Idaho Cities That Will Make You Think Twice Before Moving Here

I hope your Independence day weekend was great Idaho, you suck! Thanks, Money Inc. I'm not sure I agree considering Idaho's growth that's happening right now.

Regardless, it's to be expected. So much of the attitude about out-of-towners moving in is somewhat comical at this point. Most people hesitate when asking where they might be from followed by, "Well, California BUT!" Honestly, don't want to hear about it till you bring In-N-Out with you. Until then, let's go over some of the worst places to live according to MoneyInc.

10 Idaho Places That "Out of Towners" are being Told Suck.

Let's not go overboard and get too offended by this list. It's funny how you rank cities and that becomes the 20 reasons to leave. I know plenty of people that have moved in and quickly out of Boise. People generally complain about why the hype is so big followed by all the reasons why it's overhyped. Don't take it personally, people love to complain.

Garden City, Middleton, Emmett, Burley, and Mountain Home will appreciate making the top 10 list. Caldwell and Nampa weren't too far behind.

How Are These List Compiled for Idaho

This specific list has a wide variety of categories that each city is graded on.

Median Home Prices

Education

Unemployment Rates

Crime

Female livability (hourly rate compared to men and poverty rates)

Idahoans and celebrities from all over the country escape to Idaho for the beautiful reset. We know about Sun Valley, Boise, Coeur D'Alene, Tamarack and McCall. Idaho definitely has favorites.

Then, there are unfavorable spots that maybe some of us don't even think of. I wouldn't be surprised if these median home prices haven't gone up as the boom continues.

Let's get to the list.