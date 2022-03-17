20 Throwback Artists Boise Hopes to See at Boise Music Festival 2022

After two long years, Boise's premier one-day concert experience is back for its eleventh year!

We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Boise Music Festival will return to Expo Idaho on Saturday, June 25! Often called BMF, the festival got its start in 2010 at Ann Morrison Park in Boise. Its popularity grew so quickly that it ended up relocating to Expo Idaho just two years later.

Today, the festival includes an incredible line-up of main stage artists, over forty local bands and artists performing on stages throughout the festival grounds and a carnival mid-way packed with thrill rides and games for families to enjoy.

Since year one, BMF has had a tradition of including at least one nostalgic "throwback" artist in its mainstage line-up. The tradition started in a BIG way when the Backstreet Boys took the stage in 2010. Since then throwback artists have included MC Hammer, Smash Mouth, Vanilla Ice, Sir Mix Alot and Nelly.

We're putting the final touches on this year's line-up and will announce it on-air around 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 31! Leading up to the announcement, we asked fans who they hoped would be the throwback artist on this year's card. Here's who you're hoping to see join us on June 25!

