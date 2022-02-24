2022 Featured Guest: Corey Harrison

Idaho's Largest Garage Sale's Featured guest in 2022 will be Pawn Star's very own Corey Harrison! Corey started working at the Pawn Shop when he was only 9 years old and has been there ever since! This highly trained appraiser is just the guy to help you score the best deals at Idaho's Largest Garage Sale!

Corey will be available for a FREE meet and greet!

Idaho's Largest Garage Sale is at Expo Idaho on May 21, 2022. If you need tickets or want to have a booth please click HERE