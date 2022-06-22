Idaho is filling up too fast.

Does anyone disagree?

There’s just no way around it, and when you see the clever signs and bumper stickers saying things like, “no vacancy,” or, “don’t California my Idaho,” it leads you to believe that Idahoans aren’t exactly fond or on board with the sudden influx of people.

With that, Boise and its neighboring cities are growing drastically, as Treasure Valley cities are the most popular places in Idaho to be moving to. There are obvious political reasons why people are fleeing their states for better ones like Idaho, but another big reason is price — for a long time Idaho has been more affordable than other states. Well, not anymore!

Work+Money created a list of the Most Affordable U.S. Cities to Live in Right Now and Idaho isn't on the list — let’s just say it’s interesting to see which of these cities are suddenly so inexpensive to live in nowadays.

Work+Money said, “With gas, food and other prices skyrocketing, many Americans have been forced to tighten their belts or, in some cases, seek out cheaper pastures. People have been migrating south and west — or east if they live on the West Coast — in search of a cheaper cost of living and more mild weather. Plus, with the rise in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic and few affordable housing options in major markets, there’s never been a better time to move.”

So, before moving to Boise, consider these 25 more affordable cities 👇

25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise

Consider Moving to These 10 Cities Before Moving to Idaho Realtor.com All numbers from 24/7 Wall St

Top 10 Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho These are the main reasons why everyone is flocking to Idaho.

15 Reasons You Should Absolutely NOT to Move to Boise Those of us who've called Boise home for decades know that it's a special place. But if you're considering a move here, there are plenty of things you need to know before making that final decision. Also, you'll have to get on a waiting list. We're full.

This list is meant to be humorous with just a dash of truth thrown in for spice. It is not intended for keyboard warriors without a sense of humor.