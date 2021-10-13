25 Boise Attractions That Are Essential to Visit At Least Once
Do you break out into a cold sweat when you have friends or family visiting from out of town and they ask you "What should I do while we're in Boise?"
Living here, you know there are endless possibilities for fun things to do but when you're put on the spot like that you freeze. You're so used to your routine of get up, go to work, come home, make dinner, try to decompress, go to sleep, get up and do it all over again that some of the fun things Boise has to offer isn't in the forefront of your mind. Often, you don't think about those things until you can exhale long enough to plan some family fun on the weekend.
So, this is where we come in to help next time you freeze! Trip Advisor has quite the catalog of ideas for "Things to Do in Boise" based on the opinion of both travelers and people who call the Treasure Valley home. We'll be honest, we have lived here for a long time and there's still a handful of these attractions that even we haven't had the chance to visit yet!