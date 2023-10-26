3 Amazing Facts About the Monster Trucks Coming to Nampa

Can you hear the engines roaring?

Excitement is building as Monster Jam is coming back to Nampa for a high-energy weekend at the Ford Idaho Center from October 27 to 29.

If you're looking for a thrilling, family-friendly experience, this is the place to be. But before you rev up your engines and head to the event, we wanted to share some fascinating facts about monster trucks...

1. The Monster Truck Origins: Did you know that the first-ever monster truck was "Bigfoot"? Created by Bob Chandler in the late 1970s, it was originally designed only to promote his four-wheel-drive accessory business. It's incredible to see how this "marketing stunt" became a legendary motorsport sensation.

2. Famous Female Monster Truck Drivers: Monster Jam has witnessed the rise of formidable female drivers, breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport. These women redefine what it means to be a monster truck driver.

3. Tires Like You Would Never Imagine: The tires on these monsters aren't your typical rubber filled with air. Rather, they're filled with a mix of nitrogen and water. This unique design ensures they can handle the incredible weight and power of these beasts.

These are just a few of the many technical marvels that make Monster Jam a must-see event. This is your chance to witness jaw-dropping stunts, cheer for your favorite trucks, and make lasting memories with the family. So, pack your excitement, grab your tickets, and get ready to roar with the monster trucks this weekend in Nampa!

