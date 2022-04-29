3 Boise Rental Properties for $1.65 Million (Is it worth it?)

Well, this isn’t something you see very often.

These 3 investment homes were listed for sale yesterday evening for $1,650,000. The homes consist of 11 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and garage space for 6 vehicles. Regarding aesthetics, it doesn’t necessarily look that fancy, but what you’re buying here is passive income — it’s a great way to make money. That is … if you have $1.65 million to spend first in order to make that money.

Here’s what the home’s listing says...

“3 separate properties on 8 continuous city lots. 2 duplexes and 1 single family home. (1400, 1402, 1410, 1416 and 1418 W Division Ave) Great development potential for builder/investor. 10 individual row homes have been built on the same amount of land across the street for the buyer looking to build new construction.”

So, it looks like there is also a lot of potential to turn this into even more than what it is right now.

But if you’re like me, you’re wondering how much money could you really make.

The listing continues...

“The going rate for rents for the investors who would like to hold onto existing units are; $1800 per door on the duplexes and $2500-$3000 for the 3-bedroom single family home."

"Duplexes are 2 bed 1 bath units and single-family home is a 3 bed 2 bath. All buildings have new rooves and fresh paint. City has recently installed new individual water lines along with replacing all sidewalks. Close proximity to Boise State, Boise River, and the Greenbelt.”

