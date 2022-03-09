According to National Today, it’s National Meatball Day. So … that’s a thing.

Have you ever just completely randomly thought to yourself, “Today just seems like a meatball kind of day?”

Yeah, me either.

And not to discredit meatballs at all, I think they’re absolutely delicious, but it just seems a bit random to have a specific day to celebrate them, however, it’s actually one of the most shared and talked about holidays for March 9th. Here’s why …

National Today said on their website, “Meatballs are probably a gift from the heavens—there are early recipes for meatballs are found in ancient Chinese, Arabic and Roman texts—and every culture seems to have their own version! Beef, pork, and veal are most popular, but they can be made with chicken, fish or even vegan. Let’s all rejoice on March 9 in honor of National Meatball Day.”

I would agree, meatballs are a gift from the heavens. And they have a great point regarding cultures too.

This is definitely something worth celebrating. When you think about it, literally every culture in the world has some version of “meatballs,” having their own traditions and recipes etc., and I think that’s really cool.

To celebrate National Meatball Day here in Idaho, I figured I would share with you the 3 Greatest Restaurants for Meatballs in the Boise Area :)

5 Greatest Restaurants for Meatballs in the Boise Area

