Is it possible to become an Idahoan? If born in the Gem State, does that automatically make you an Idahoan? Or can you live in the state long enough to officially earn that title?

Many people from California struggle to answer how to be an Idahoan. Why is it so difficult to figure out what makes folks in the Gem State tick? Idaho is one of the most populous states in the lower 48, featuring a large geographic area and a low population. Today, Idaho's population continues to grow due to its popularity.

There are a few popular stereotypes that newcomers to Idaho believe they must master to blend in with the population. (Editor's note: Once you've found your Idahome, please go to your local DMV to get your Idaho plates.)

In our area, due to the popularity of Boise State Football, everyone goes to Walmart or other stores to buy Bronco Football gear. This misconception helps Boise State, but there are so many people from other states that the Broncos do not have the same appeal as Oregon or USC.

Whether it's funny or not, Idaho is always connected to potatoes. Some newcomers believe buying potatoes or becoming an expert in cooking potatoes will help them acclimate to our state. Agriculture is a massive part of our state's economy, so becoming a potato expert won't make you the most popular new kid in your neighborhood.

So, how does one become an Idahoan? We've compiled a list of activities everyone in Idaho should experience. Take a look at these fun options below.

