4 Honest Takeaways from Boise State’s Big Win

For the first time in several years, the Boise State Broncos are back in the top twenty-five of the Associated Press Football Poll. The Broncos roll in at number twenty-five as they prepare for a big showdown this Saturday night against Washington State.

The game will be another home game televised on Fox Sports One. Kickoff is 8 p.m. The team was never challenged against Portland State of the FSC. The Broncos were expected to win, and after a close first quarter, the team pulled away as Portland State failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities.

Jeanty Rolls Again

The team was led by running back Ashton Jeanty, who finished the night with 11 carries for 127 yards. The Heisman hopeful was so dominant his night was over after only playing the first half of the game.

Portland State v Boise State

Bronco Nation Is Back

Boise State was the last FBS team to host its home opener. The old saying "absence makes the heart grow fonder" applies to last week's game. The crowd of 36,972 was the fourth largest in Albertsons Stadium history and the largest for a home opener.

The Broncos dominated the Vikings, as they should have. The team combined for over six hundred yards of offense. Despite the performance, the team has many questions heading into this week's matchup.

The Quarterback

Quarterback Questions

Call me a doubter, but I sure do miss Taylen Green. Maddux Madsen is a tough, scrappy player. However, his size and decisions are weaknesses for the current team.

Any good team and Boise State has played one, will do their best to take away the stable of talented running backs and make Madsen beat them. Will he? He's a fast, mobile quarterback, but can he hit someone over the middle on third and long?

Portland State v Boise State

Defense Must Improve

The defense, which played lights out against Oregon, did allow the Vikings to move up and down the field on them. The Portland State offense was not unique and rarely threw the ball. The Bronco defense eventually shut down the Vikings, but not without a lot of issues.

Washington State will provide the team with a great test as it is on a similar level to Boise State. The Broncos will have a huge advantage as another sellout crowd is expected to support them.

