One of my very favorite movies growing up was Swiss Family Robinson. Such a classic, a family ends up shipwrecked and forced to create a life and home on a deserted island. They create and live in an elaborate treehouse. Other fun treehouse movies that come to mind are The Sandlot, Tarzan, Bridge to Terabithia, George of the Jungle and Hook.

While Boise may be known as 'The City of Trees' there are not a lot of treehouses around. Some forts and small tree structures for kids here and there, but to see a true tree house in the gem state, you are going to have to venture out a of the city. This particular Treehouse is in Northern Idaho in Sagle.

The Redfin listing is for just over 11 acres including the main 4 story home that looks much like a tree house, and two additional structures on the property. The home was originally built in 2000 by an artist. When you see the photos you will definitely notice an artists touch here and there with beautiful stained glass and mosaics featured throughout. According to the listing there are also secret rooms. It does need some some TLC and is a bit rugged.

The Redfin listing says, "See the milky way galaxy from the porch of your home with privacy, wildlife and nature surrounding you on this just over 11 acre property. The off grid cabin known locally as the ''Tree House'' is a most unique and eclectic 4-story off-grid building overlooking the Pend O'rielle river. The property has 3 outbuildings: a dog kennel/storage shed, outhouse, and a sauna/bath house equipped with a 55 gallon drum that can be heated by wood."

Idaho Treehouse Custom Built By Artist The Redfin listing is for just over 11 acres including the main 4 story home that looks much like a tree house, and two additional structures on the property. The home was originally built in 2000 by an artist.

Top 8 Idaho Airbnbs for the Perfect Stay-Cation Here are the top 8 according to Territory Supply . There are multiple photos for each Airbnb home to check out.

Explore Idaho's Teepee House in Cascade Idaho has so many unique homes thanks to its unique residents. Did you know there was a teepee house in Cascade Idaho? It is considered a tiny home with only 826 square feet. This cozy cone shaped home makes quite a statement in Cascade. Thanks to realtor.com we got to see photos of the inside.





Get Your Friends To Go in on This Unbelievable Airbnb Idaho Cabin The place truly looks like it could create a trip and experience you are not likely to forget. It has a hot tub, views all around, a kids playroom, an adult bar and game room, a gym and more.