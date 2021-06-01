4 Ways To Beat The Heat In Boise This Week

Record-setting heat will be in the Treasure Valley this week. Because summer doesn't officially begin until June 20th, the familiar places Boise-area residents go to beat the heat aren't all open yet. For example, city pools don't open until June 11th, and we haven't gotten a date for the opening of float season yet. So, here are a few ideas for you and your family to beat the heat this week in Boise.

Visit A Museum

The Treasure Valley is home to some fascinating museums where you can stay air-conditioned and learn and experience history. One of those places is the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa. I was surprised to learn that the entire museum is indoors and that it's huge! If you have a plane or car lover in your family or you're just a fan of history, this is a fun visit. General admission is $14, and kids 5-12 are $5.

Jump In A Lake

To really cool off this week, you could jump in the water at Sandy Point Beach. The water is cold in August, so imagine how it must feel right now. The current operating hours are from 8am to 4pm.

Ride The Mountain Coaster at Bogus Basin

The Glade Runner is Idaho's only mountain coaster, and it recently opened for the summer season. You control the speed, so you never feel out of control or unsafe. You can bring a child as young as three years old on the ride as long as they are at least 38" tall and are with someone over 16 years old. The Unlimited Day Pass is $49 for adults and $39 for kids 3-12 and gives you access to the coaster, the chairlift, and summer tubing.

Sit In A Kiddie Pool Full of Ice

The cheapest option is to just fill up a kiddie pool that you can buy for under $10 and fill it with ice. Put on your swimsuit and just relax on the patio. It worked for the husky in the video below!