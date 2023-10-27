5 of the Best Places for Incredible Brownies in the Boise Area

If you find yourself in Boise and you're craving the ultimate chocolate fix, you're in luck! Boise is home to an array of brownie havens — have you heard of them all? We'll be sharing a list of the highest-reviewed places.

Whether you enjoy the crispy, well-done corners or prefer the gooey, middle pieces, there's something for everyone. But before we dive into the top 5 places for brownies in Boise, let's address an essential question: What's the best way to have your brownies?

For many, the only way to enjoy a brownie is to have it warm and topped with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream. It's a combination that elevates this classic dessert to a whole new level of deliciousness. For others, might be just about the brownie and taking the best parts from the middle, maybe adding even more chocolate with chocolate syrup.

Photo by Aveedibya Dey on Unsplash Photo by Aveedibya Dey on Unsplash loading...

According to Foursquare, a trusted source for local recommendations, Boise boasts 15 really great places to go for delicious chocolate brownies, and we've hand-picked the top 5 locations based on local ratings and reviews, guaranteeing that these spots are true fan-favorites in the area.

So, whether you're in the mood for a classic "fudgy" brownie or an innovative twist from unique places around town, Boise has you covered.Keep scrolling for the top 5 greatest places for brownies in Boise, more incredible dessert shops, and Boise's Best Coffee Shops.

Top 5 Greatest Places for Incredible Brownies in Boise Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The Top 5 Highest-rated Dessert Shops in Boise Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Satisfy Your Caffeine Craving With Boise's Best Coffee Shops from A to Z Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The 19 Coolest Places in the Boise Area to Grab Ice Cream As Voted By You