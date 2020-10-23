5 Fun Voting Facts

In 1758, George Washington, then a young candidate for the Virginia House of Burgesses — the first legislative assembly of elected representatives in North America — bought a huge round of drinks on Election Day. Washington spent his entire campaign budget — 50 pounds — on 160 gallons of liquor served to 391 voters. The custom of buying votes with booze was one of the English traditions imported to the American colony. Washington also was following a Virginia tradition in which barrels of liquor were rolled to courthouse lawns and polling places on Election Day.

New Jersey Allowed Women to Vote Longest

The New Jersey Constitution of 1776 did not discriminate by gender when it came to voting.

[A]ll inhabitants of this Colony, of full age, who are worth fifty

pounds proclamation money, clear estate in the same, and have

resided within the county in which they claim a vote for twelve

months immediately preceding the election, shall be entitled to vote

for Representatives in Council and Assembly; and also for all other

public officers, that shall be elected by the people of the county at

large.

The gender neutral language was not an oversight. In 1797 all New Jersey counties used “he or she” to refer to voters. However, in 1807, New Jersey Women lost the right to vote in New Jersey when voting was restricted to “free, white, male citizens.” This made New Jersey the last state in the country to take voting rights away from women. For more details on women’s right to vote in New Jersey, see this article in the Rutgers Law Review.