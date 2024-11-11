5 Honest Takeaways from Boise State’s Latest Game

Boise State's path to college football history continues after another victory Saturday night. The team avoided upsets that hit every team in college football, with the exception of Oregon. Boise State survived a tenacious effort from an undermanned Nevada team. The team now faces a road challenge Saturday night against San Jose State.

As the college season slowly ends, let's look at the five impactful takeaways from their latest victory.

Ashton Jeanty is A Force and Very Tired.

Boise State has not had the depth at running back this season compared to previous seasons. The team has been blessed with recruiting talented running backs for the last several decades. However, the team's lack of depth due to injuries has caused more wear and tear on Mr. Jeanty. He rarely fumbles but did lose one last Saturday night.

Maddux Madsen has to be more consistent as a quarterback.

During the game, Mr. Madsen turned the ball over and threw interceptions. Teams will continue to dare him to beat them by keying in on Aston Jeanty. We expect Coach Koetter to correct the turnovers before the next game.

Defenses are stacking the box to stop Ashton Jeanty

The media has been very divided, with many claiming teams are doing their very best to deny Mr. Jenty's Heisman hopes. It's not unfair; it's how the game is played. Why would anyone not attempt to stop Mr. Jeanty? The nine-man front should allow Mr. Madsen and others to shine.

Bronco Receivers Have to Play Better

Boise State will continue to face better teams. The Broncos are now facing every team's best effort. The team must continue to create new opportunities to score. Boise State's receivers must be able to answer how to break away from coverage. The team lacks a deep threat that they've had in the past.

Secondary Concerns

The Broncos have an outstanding defensive line led by Herbert Gums. However, the defensive backfield has been a source of concern. There have been very few interceptions this year. As we move further through the season and the playoffs, they'll face teams that are more equipped to stop them.

We'll continue to update you on this exciting season as it continues.

