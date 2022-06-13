5 Reasons Why I&#8217;m Rooting For Golden State In The NBA Finals

5 Reasons Why I’m Rooting For Golden State In The NBA Finals

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here in Idaho, we don't have an NBA team to get behind. Salt Lake City is about 4.5 hours from Boise, and that's probably the closest team to us. Portland has the Trail Blazers, but even though we share a border with Oregon, Portland is still very far away. California is close to Idaho. However, the closest team to us would be the Sacramento Kings and...well, they aren't making the playoffs. So, without a team in close proximity to root for, I have to get creative to determine which team will have my support in the Finals, this year.

Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images
loading...

Game 5 is tonight in the Bay area, with the series currently tied up 2-2. That means it's fair game for me to make my pick now, even though it's very late into the series. With all due respect to the Boston Celtics, I will be supporting the Golden State Warriors. Here are five reasons why I made the choice to back the Warriors.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
loading...

5 Reasons Why I'm Rooting For Golden State To Win The NBA Finals

With no team in Idaho, I had to look deep within my soul and my life to make my Finals pick. After examining all the data, I've decided to support the Golden State Warriors. Here are five reasons why.

Utah Jazz Player Stars In New Adam Sandler Movie

Utah Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangomez stars in Adam Sandler's new basketball movie, Hustle. The film follows an NBA scout who's determined to get a Spanish basketball player into the league.

Utah Jazz Coach Quin Snyder Steps Down

After weeks or rumors turned reports, Utah Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder has stepped down after 8 seasons. The team is now on the hunt for their new coach amid an offseason of uncertainty.
Filed Under: 2022, Basketball, Boston Celtics, California, Golden State, NBA, NBA Finals, newsletter, warriors
Categories: Entertainment, Local News, On-Air, Special Events, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top