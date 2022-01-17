5 Reasons Why Kellen Moore Should Stay With the Cowboys

The NFL season is sadly over for the Dallas Cowboys. Once again, owner Jerry Jones must decide whether to keep his head coach. CBS Sports is reporting that Jones could replace current head coach Mike McCarthy with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Fans across Boise State would go crazy if Moore were to become the next head coach of the Cowboys.

If McCarthy stays, several NFL teams are interested in Moore having their next head coach. He's already interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos. His star has never been as on fire as it is right now. So, is it time for Moore to leave Big D for greener pastures?

Will Kellen Moore Be the New Denver Broncos Coach?

Only Kellen Moore can determine whether or not he's ready to become an NFL head coach. However, no one wants to get a job and be limited by the lack of resources, commitment, and players to get the job done. In other words, there's a reason why the Jaguars will always finish next to last in the league. The Cowboys may not be a perfect franchise, but we've come up with five reasons why Kellen Moore should stay in Dallas.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him.

Regardless of who coaches the Cowboys, they have a lot of challenges and endless amounts of talent. The Cowboys are their own worst enemies, and it shows with the number of penalties the team was charged with this season.