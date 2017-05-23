5 Things You Didn’t Know About Quinn’s Pond

4

So at said triathlon, I thought I was stubbing my toe on a rock prior to the gun going off...but realized that I wasn't moving my foot, so that wasn't actually possible. Turns out there was a little, harmless fish chewing on my toe. Quinn's Pond is also a popular fishing destination, so I'm not surprised that this little guy found me.

BUT there was once a really unusual underwater creature found in the pond! According to an archived Associated Press article from 1997, a Girl Scout Troop was learning to scuba dive in the pond when they found a crystal clear jellyfish. Thinking it was odd to find in fresh water, they took it to BSU, Fish & Game and the Geothermal Aquatculture Research Foundation who confirmed it really was a jellyfish. The troop went back and found a few more to take to the Foundation for research. That type of jellyfish had only been discovered east of the Mississippi and only a dozen times. Coming from the same family as the man-of-war, they're considered a little poisonous.