50,000lbs of Trout Being Donated to Boise Community

Food insecurity has surged in our communities this year. In an effort to combat that, roughly 50,000 pounds worth of frozen trout will be donated to those in need by the Riverence Provisions of Buhl, Idaho. Boise State is partnering with Riverence Provisions to help with the distribution of the restaurant-quality trout on it's campus.

"It has been one of the most challenging years we have ever faced and we have been looking for a way to serve the community during this pandemic. We truly appreciate the university helping us coordinate a safe way to distribute what we are able to donate, and we hope this donation will help the community," said Rob Young, Riverence's CEO.

Members of both the campus and local community can pick up the trout in the West Stadium parking lot from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, or while supplies last. According to Boise State's website, the assorted cuts of frozen fish are packaged in 10- and 20-pound boxes and guests may receive one of either size, subject to availability. The university asks that people remain in their vehicles to comply with health and safety regulations. There will be signs, cones and campus safety employees will be there to help direct traffic in and out of the distribution area.

"Boise State is pleased to be able to provide a location, infrastructure and staff to help Riverence facilitate their generous donation," said Mark Heil, the university's chief financial officer. "We know food insecurity is one of the major issues facing our students and other members of our community. To be able to provide assistance during the stressful holiday period, at the end of a stressful year, means a great deal to all of us at the university."