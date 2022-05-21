ONE - MUST LOVE DOGS || Even if you hail from 15 generations of cat-people, Idaho living has the power to make a dog lover out of you yet! And once you go dog, you'll never leave home without 'em. Idahoans are known for bringing their fur-babes to places most others wouldn't. Examples? Walmart, the library, church, gun shops, grocery stores, and craft stores are all places I've witnessed dogs and their pet-parents frequenting.



TWO - HIPPIE-CRITS || For as environmentally conscientious as many of us are, we'll burn gas by the gallon in search of the perfect camping, fishing, or hiking spots. Because nothing says, "We love the Ozone Layer," quite like adding another hole to it.



THREE - STOP, DROP, NO-ROLL || In case you missed it: this is Idaho. Pullin' a California Roll at a stop sign out here is a sure-fire way to get t-boned or honored by a roadside memorial cross. We don't do it, and neither should you, friend.



FOUR - WE'RE BIG BOOTY...ENTHUSIASTS || We rock work boots, ankle boots, Western boots, hooker boots, combat boots, hiking boots, motorcycle boots, UGG Boots, and any other boot you can imagine. Especially trendy out here are Mommy & Me looks. Check out Cowgirl Kicks Treasure Valley Girls Need This Spring for links to this season's most fabulous country boots!



FIVE - WE'RE LIKE, SUPER-STACKED || No, we're not referring to our lady's lumps on the top floor. We're talking about our bizarre yet oh-so-satisfying habit of stacking rocks. River banks are an especially popular place to find stacked-rock sculptures, but we've found artfully stacked boulders in national parks and dozens more quirky places. All we ask is that you don't disturb or remove someone's masterpiece. It's a look-don't-touch kinda' thing.



SIX - WE DON'T STAND UNDER AN UMBRELLA-ELLA-ELLA || Not much to say on this one. For reasons none of us care to explore or articulate, we refuse to develop the habit of using umbrellas. It seems most of us are pretty content to kick around come rain or shine in this Valley of ours. And when you see us on runs in the rain, just know that we feel as badass as we think we look.



If you're shaking your head and convinced you don't have or get into any of these Idahosie habits, give it time, friend.



