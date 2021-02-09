$69 Dollar Nashville Non Stop Comes to Boise

First it was a nonstop flight from Boise to Atlanta. It took many folks in business and government to make that flight happen. Today, another economic domino has fallen as Allegiant Airlines announced new service from Boise to Nashville beginning May 28, 2021 in a news release. To kickoff the latest Boise nonstop Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $69.

One of the few downsides of living here has been the lack of nonstop flights to destinations. Idahoans have become accustom to flying to Denver, Salt Lake, and Phoenix to catch connecting flights.

“Nashville is a one-of-a-kind destination with its deep, historic musical roots and cultural scene,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “We’re excited to provide our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service for Boise-area residents to experience all that the Music City has to offer.”

The new route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“The Boise Airport is thrilled to see flights to Nashville begin this May, connecting the Treasure Valley to Music City’s exciting cultural and social scene,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. “We couldn’t be happier with our strong partnership with Allegiant, as it continues to invest in the Boise community announcing its third new nonstop destination in less than six months.”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Boise-area travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

Here are the details involving the one way fares from Allegiant.



Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 10, 2021, for travel by Aug. 16, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.