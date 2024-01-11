Are Idahoans Afraid to Fly Alaska Airlines Now? Recent Incidents

Following the distressing mid-flight incident on an Alaska Airlines flight to California on January 6th, 2024, where a section of the plane's body was blown out, questions are surfacing about the impact this will have on Americans' trust in the airline industry as a whole.

This incident, like anything these days, is quickly becoming political and controversial. What about here in Idaho? Do we trust the airline industry?

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported after the successful emergency landing of this particular flight. Here's an X post that shows the plane's damage, having received nearly 80 million views in just a few days.

After the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily ordered U.S. airlines to pause the use of Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes for inspection, and Alaska Airlines has reported to be investigating the incident as well as thoroughly inspecting other airplanes.

Recent developments show that even as recently as today, Alaska Airlines is canceling all flights on 737 Max 9 airplanes through Saturday, January 13th, 2024, according to CBS News.

However, the incident's potential repercussions on the airline's reputation may resonate differently in Idaho, where a more conservative-leaning population is skeptical towards industry practices, including aspects like "Diversity and Inclusion" hiring efforts, where other factors are considered before merit and qualifications.

The distressing flight's aftermath has left many wondering about potential ripple effects on Alaska Airlines' passenger numbers, with Idahoans potentially among those reevaluating their travel choices in the wake of this alarming incident. What do you think, are Idahoans now hesitant to fly Alaska Airlines?

