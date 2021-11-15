Raise your hand if you're someone who has an actual "Christmas Fun List." If you're hand is flailing about in the air right now, you need to bookmark this page!

Believe it or not, Idaho has a fantastic reputation for having some of the best public Christmas lights displays in the United States. In fact, two of the displays on this list are posed to take the top spot in their categories the USA Today's "10 Best" for the holiday season!

We didn't realize how many different categories USA Today has for Christmas events and lights displays, but were overjoyed to see that Idaho has nominees in both the "Best Public Holiday Lights Display" and "Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights" categories.

Which displays? Read on to find out!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss This Year From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!

