High school is so important to experience in life. It’s an era of discovery that will literally shape who you are meant to be in the future. Can things change and someone is completely different than they were in high school? Of course! But that doesn’t mean high school didn’t play an important role. We’re all human after all.

But which high schools in the Treasure Valley can claim the most famous alumni? We dug deep into the research to find the most famous alumni from various Boise-area high schools and the results did not disappoint.

8 Famous People Who Graduated In or Near Boise Here's a look at 8 high schools in the Treasure Valley and their most famous alumni.

Idaho Cities Renamed Based on Their Most-Searched Celebrity Here's a look at the Idaho cities and their most Wikipedia-searched celebrities according to The Pudding

10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho