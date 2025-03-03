Minutes From Idaho, This Famous Washington City Is a Celebrity Hotbed

Although the world doesn't revolve around competitive sports, most fans think weekends were made for watching one's favorite team battle against their bitter rival. Football is over until diehards monitor their favorite team's spring game or the upcoming NFL Draft. ￼

Next week, college basketball tournaments will take over our televisions. Teams vie for a coveted slot in the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament, known as March Madness. Unless you like to ski, there isn't much to do in Idaho except when a significant celebrity comes to town.

The Stronach Group Chalet At 143rd Preakness Stakes Getty Images for The Stronach Gr Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Stronach Group loading...

Multiple media reports shared the appearance of Post Malone visiting the Boise area. As a fan of the Indian Creek Steakhouse, we're glad he had a chance to visit one of our area's top attractions.

We've seen many celebrities visit Couer d'Alene, Sun Valley, the McCall area, and the Treasure Valley. Idaho is a perfect spot for anyone wanting to enjoy life and return to traditional American Values.

Manchester Mural Honours Kurt Cobain 30 Years On Getty Images / Christopher Furlong loading...

However, there is one town in Washington that exceeds any celebrity sightings in the Gem State. No, I'm a true believer that it's not Seattle, home to historic music acts like Nirvana, Pear Jam, and Soundgarden. Seattle maybe home to Amazon and Starbucks, but it can't touch this Washington for celebrities.

Xavier v Gonzaga Credit: Sean Haffey, Getty Images loading...

Eighteen miles from the Idaho/Washington Border is the Washington State city of Spokane. The city is known as the home of Gonzaga University and its top-ranked men's college basketball team.

However, Spokane is known as one of the central birthplaces of celebrities in America. Do you know how many famous people claim Spokane as their home? Check out our list we've compiled for you below.

27 Famous People You Didn't Know Were from Spokane, WA (and Their Zodiac Signs) All of these famous (and in one case, infamous) people were either born in Spokane, lived there for a time, or grew up there. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

12 Things Only Idaho Boomers Will Remember