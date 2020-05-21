A Memorial Day Flyover

Get ready to look up into the skies this Memorial Day Weekend. You'll specifically want to look up to our blue Idaho skies this Monday morning. The Warhawk Museum in Nampa is sponsoring patriotic flyover that will extend across the Treasure Valley.

According to the museum's web site, the flyover will begin at 11:10 am over the Idaho Veteran's Cemetery. The flyover will honor first responders by flying over hospitals in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell. (Check out the exact time and locations below for further details.)

The planes that will participate include P51D, (Diamond piloted by Mark Peterson in Boise) P40E, (Sneak Attack piloted by Jim Thomas of Danville, California) P40N ( Parrot Head piloted by John Hilton of Chino, California) P40N (Suzy piloted by Jared Segabart of Moscow, Idaho) P51D (Speedball Alice piloted by Dan Vance Napa, California)

Here's the schedule of where and when the planes will be flying.

11:10 am Idaho Veteran's Cemetery

11:13 am Saint Al's Boise (Southside)

11:13 am Morris Hills Cemetary

11:14 am Saint Luke's Boise Va (Southside)

11:17 am Saint Luke's Meridian (Southside)

11:17 am Meridian Cemetary

11:19 am Saint Al's Nampa (Southside)

11:20 am Saint Luke's Nampa (Southside)

11:22 am West Valley Medical Center (Northside)

You can read more about the flyover by visiting the Warhawk Museum's website here.