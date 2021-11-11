According to 5 Experts Boise State May Not Travel For Bowl Game This Year

Heading into Friday night's game against Wyoming, Boise State is still one win away from being bowl eligible this season.

When Boise State's captains and coaching staff decided to forego participating in a bowl game last December, they snapped the team's streak of appearing in a bowl game every season since 2001.

This season has been a wild ride for the Broncos. We've lost on The Blue three times this year, but somehow managed to rise to the occasion toppling two big ranked opponents on the road. With an overall record of 5-4, Boise State is not yet eligible to play in a bowl game this year. To get an invite, a team needs to have won at least six games and have a minimum winning percentage of .500. The Broncos have Wyoming, New Mexico and San Jose State left on their schedule and only need to win one of those games to become bowl eligible.

When they do, at least five college football experts don't believe that Boise State will travel for a bowl game this year. Why not make the trip? Because there's a good chance the Broncos could be playing right here in Boise. This week, experts with ESPN, CBS Sports, College Football News, 24/7 Sports and Sporting News are projecting that the Broncos will be representing the Mountain West in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium on December 21.

Against who? Well, that's what they don't agree on. ESPN, 24/7 Sports and Sporting News all picked Eastern Michigan as a potential opponent. CBS Sports said Central Michigan and College Football News picked Toledo.

Two other destinations have been thrown around as alternatives to the Potato Bowl. Bleacher Report thinks the Frisco Bowl against Middle Tennessee on December 21 is a possibility. A second expert from ESPN thinks it'll be the New Mexico Bowl against UTEP on December 18.

If the Broncos were to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, it would be the fourth time they played their Bowl Game on the Blue. Prior to the name change, the bowl game hosted in Boise was called the Humanitarian Bowl. Boise played in and won that game in 1999, 2000 and 2002.

