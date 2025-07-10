Depending on your age and how many science fiction movies you've consumed, Artificial Intelligence is either your friend or foe. If you're a Baby Boomer, Hal from 2001: A Space Odyssey continues to haunt you. At the same time, Generation Xers continue to reference Skynet from the Terminator.

Only a few years ago, Artificial Intelligence was something most Idahoans believed would become part of ordinary life when flying cars were the norm. However, AI is everywhere. Universities, schools, businesses, and other outlets warn of folks using AI instead of doing the work themselves.

10 Common Jobs Most Likely To Be Stolen By AI in Idaho Do you work in one of the at-risk jobs or is yours considered safe based on the odds? It's scary that there are 3 jobs that have a 100 percent chance of losing jobs to Artificial Intelligence. Gallery Credit: Credit N8

Many fear the computers will disrupt work, eliminating entire industries. It's normal for a robot to perform surgeries under human supervision. Can flying a plane or other arguing before a judge be far behind? If you travel to Arizona or California and need a lift, chances are you'll be driven by a driverless car.

In addition to the fears that computers will take over our jobs, others rightly believe that AI could eliminate humanity, as portrayed in the cult classic 'The Terminator' starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Credit: Suebsiri, Getty Images Credit: Suebsiri, Getty Images loading...

Whether it's Grok, Chat GPT, or Google's Gemini, one cannot escape Artificial Intelligence. Is it possible to escape the world of AI? The state government of Idaho announced that it is embracing AI.

The Idaho Capital Sun reports the Idaho Division of Human Resources is using so-called chatbots to help answer questions from Idahoans. The program is just beginning and has some fundamental flaws.

No word on whether Governor Little will embrace this new move towards computers.

AI Draws "Californians Moving To Boise" We asked Artificial Intelligence to create some pictures using the prompt "Californians Moving To Boise." AI did NOT disappoint us. Gallery Credit: Chris Cruise // Townsquare Media