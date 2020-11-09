What We Can All Learn From Alex Trebek’s Courage

Alex Trebek who entertained us for so many as the host of Jeopardy has died. Trebek lost his fight with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. He didn't shy away from his illness by retiring or leaving the public to fight the disease privately, Trebek went public with his fight. In the world of entertainment, Trebek was truly a talent. A talent is someone who is paid to entertain. That's it, that's their job. Trebek understood the privilege he had and the power to motivate people. He worked until the good Lord took him home. He never took a day off. He made his public announcement for the people who suffer from the illness in private.

Alex Trebek was a guest in our living rooms every night. Unlike today's "me, me" world, Jeopardy was never about him. It was about the contestants. How many of us would watch Jeopardy every night trying to answers those difficult questions? Trebek's dry sense of humor kept all of us engaged. We will miss him. Thank you Alex for your gift to all of us.

His favorite causes.

Alex Trebek was a supporter of charitable giving. Some of Alex Trebek's favorite causes from CNN. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, Trebek began supporting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Trebek and his wife Jean also started the Trebek Family Foundation to support a list of charities, including the National Geographic Society and the American Film Institute. Trebek also had a fondness for animals, particularly the musk ox. As "Herd Godfather," Trebek supported the Musk Ox Development Corporation in Alaska.

When will the last Alex Trebek Episode Air? Who will replace him? The last episode that Mr. Trebek taped will air on Christmas Day, say People Magazine. No word on who will replace him at this time.

Finally, a tweet from legendary Jeopardy Champ Ken Jennings on Alex Trebek.