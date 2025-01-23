Ashton Jeanty is moving on to the NFL. Boise State fans will remember the running back for his commitment to the program and his excellence on and off the field. Fans across the country rapidly speculate on which NFL team will draft the former Bronco.

Although Mr. Jeanty didn't win the Heisman Trophy, his 2024 performance continues to win significant awards. The running back spurned major money offers from larger market schools to stay at Boise State. The Broncos were the only major school to offer him a scholarship while he was an unknown player from Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas.

Mr. Jeanty won the coveted Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. The award honors the most outstanding Division One football player who graduated from a Texas high school.

Earl Campbell was among the most dominant running backs in high school, college, and professional football. He had an iconic presence during his many years with the Houston Oilers and is arguably the most physical running back in NFL History.

The Broncos will have a tough time replacing the talented Mr. Jeanty. Bronco Sports details his last season with the team, "Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards during his historic 2024 campaign, the second-highest single-season total in FBS history. He led the FBS in rush attempts (374), all-purpose yards (2,750) and Pro Football Focus rushing grade (96.6).

He also recorded College Football Playoff-era records in yards after contact (1,970) and missed tackles forced (164). Of his school-record 29 rushing touchdowns, five were of 70+ yards, matching LaDanian Tomlinson (TCU, 1999) for the most in FBS single-season history."

Congratulations to the team and Mr. Jeanty.

