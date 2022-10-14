America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.

Some liberal media outlets have mocked the movement. You can read how one prominent progressive show dismissed the idea here.

Check out the players in the Daily Show's Portrayal Of Greater Idaho The cast of characters that want a more Conservative life than living with the liberal in Oregon.

Fox News has picked up the story featuring the movement during Fox and Friends this morning. "It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics, than it does to be governed by Western Oregon," Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw told Fox News.

