A local non-profit known as Charitable Assistance to Community’s Homeless reports Boise’s homeless population has more than doubled over the last three years.

And the dramatic spike in displaced Idahoans isn’t going unnoticed.

As of March 2022, Ada County’s streets are “home” to more than one thousand homeless citizens. The staggering number for a community the size of the Treasure Valley breaks down to 991 adults and 457 children.

Our Path Home is doing something about it.

A private-public organization between the City of Boise and Ada County’s philanthropic community, Our Path Home is a day shelter on a mission to end family homelessness in Ada County by 2025.

The bold benchmark is drawing as much attention as their trailblazing initiatives.

Housing First is a program that places families within homes as a dignified first step to treating the conditions that led to their dire circumstance.

Placement in stable housing is guaranteed to occur no longer than 30 days after a family in crisis seeks assistance. This is followed by a methodical approach to assist residents in improving their mental, physical, and emotional health.

It’s this whole-person approach to treating homelessness that makes Our Path Home exceptional.

Like the cardboard signs so often read, “anything helps.” But this organization is meeting displaced families in the trenches of trauma, affecting real change in their lives along the way.

Currently, there are approximately 200 families in the organization’s care. This accounts for more than 400 children.

If you know of someone living on the streets of Ada County, we encourage you to direct them to Our Path Home.

For more information, follow the link to their Campaign to End Family Homelessness here.

