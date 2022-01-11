Are Idahoans Eligible for Rapid COVID-19 Test Reimbursements?

The fast answer is yes ... if you have insurance. And if you don't have health insurance, scroll down below to see options for free COVID-19 testing locations in or near Boise.

Starting Saturday, Americans with health insurance coverage will have reimbursement options for rapid COVID-19 tests. This will allow for up to 8 tests (per person) a month. So, depending on how many people are in the home and covered by the policy, it could be more than 8 tests per month.

According to the Health and Human Services Department, these insured Americans will not have to deal with “any cost-sharing requirements such as deductibles, co-payments or coinsurance, prior authorization, or other medical management requirements.”

For a full list of authorized over-the-counter tests visit The U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

According to NPR, “state Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs must cover FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 tests without cost-sharing.” Similarly, Medicare is already covering these tests.

But this raises the question, what if you don’t have insurance?

Many essential workers, especially those in service-based fields and industries, are not covered by insurance – and they’re on the front lines and more likely to be exposed to the virus every day. Why are there no reimbursement options for these people?

The recent updates and announcements from the Biden Administration are filled with great news for those fortunate enough to have insurance, but maybe not the greatest news for those who are uninsured.

However, there are still options available. I've linked some of those options below. Also, you can find places near you by putting in your zip code here.

