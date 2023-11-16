Armed Homeowner in Boise Faces Standoff with Late-night Intruder
In a serious incident late last night, just after 2:30am on November 16th, 2023, a Boise resident confronted a would-be burglar, highlighting the importance of community vigilance and preparedness.
The suspect, Khynndyl Lasley, age 22, targeted a home on Cassia St. in Boise, prompting a fast response from Boise Police. According to a press release today from the Boise Police Department, surveillance footage reveals Lasley attempting a break-in, only to face an armed homeowner.
In a commendable act of vigilance, the resident held Lasley at gunpoint until the police arrived. Despite being given commands to leave, Lasley retreated into the furnace room, setting the stage for a tense standoff.
Boise Police, responding to the scene, also faced resistance from Lasley, who refused to surrender. The situation escalated until officers executed a carefully planned intervention, in which they apprehend the suspect by deploying a non-lethal round and a K9 unit. The suspect received on-site medical attention before being transported to the hospital and then ultimately booked into the Ada County Jail.
This terrifying incident serves as a huge reminder of the crucial role vigilant residents play in keeping our communities and neighborhoods safe. It's a good wake-up call for all of us to think about being ready if something like this happens to us. Knowing what to do and being prepared can make a big difference, and it literally is life-or-death. Simple things like making sure your doors and windows are secure or having a plan in case of an emergency can help keep you and your neighbors safe.
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Inside Ada County Jail
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise
Gallery Credit: Ada County Sheriffs Office
Gavin Newsom's Basketball Skills in China
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Caldwell Idaho's Growing Pains
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller/KIDO Talk Radio
Check Out Amazing Photos Of Caldwell Fire Department Saving Izzy
Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes
Gallery Credit: Parker Kane