BREAKING: Arrest Made After Boise Fatal Hit and Run Investigation

In a significant breakthrough, Boise Police have located and arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal hit and run crash that happened near State St. and Roe St. on Monday, November 20th, 2023. Earlier updates can be found here.

The arrested individual has been identified as Edin Begic, 36, of Boise. Begic faces charges including Evidence – Destruction, Alteration or Concealment, and Accident – Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in an Injury or Death, according to this recent press release from the Boise Police Department.

How did Boise Police find the suspect?

Boise Police detectives were led to Begic following a crucial tip from a vigilant tow truck driver patrolling the 2000 block of W. Stewart Ave. The driver, surveying cars without permits in a nearby apartment complex, discovered a vehicle covered in blankets. Recognizing the description of the vehicle shared by law enforcement following the fatal crash, the driver promptly contacted the police.

The vehicle was described to be a silver car with severe front-end damage, and this was a silver Honda that exhibited extensive front-end damage, a shattered windshield, and even some additional evidence (not specified) linking this vehicle to the fatal crash.

The BPD press release further explains that the Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 56-year-old Erma Sookiyak of Anchorage, Alaska. Boise Police extend their gratitude to the community for their invaluable assistance, which played a pivotal role in the arrest.

As for what's next, Begic has officially been booked into the Ada County Jail on the above-mentioned charges, and the Boise Police Department continues to encourage community engagement in ensuring the safety and well-being of the city's residents.

