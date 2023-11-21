Have You Seen This Car? Boise Police Ask for Public Assistance

There was a fatal hit and run in Boise on Monday, November 20th, 2023, and the Boise Police Department is actively investigating. The tragic incident took place on State Street west of N. Roe St. around 7:15pm that evening, and first responders discovered the accident had claimed the life of a female victim, according to a BPD press release.

Immediately following this unfortunate discovery, Boise Police closed the eastbound lanes of State Street for investigation.

Currently, detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit and a crash reconstruction team from the Idaho State Police are actively working on the case together. The main priority at this point is to locate the suspect and the vehicle involved in this fatal incident.

Have you seen this car?

The suspect vehicle is described as silver or grey and is expected to exhibit noticeable damage to the front end, windshield, and hood.

If you spot a vehicle matching this description or have any information, please contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. Additionally, authorities are urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed the event to please come forward.

Boise Police have been meticulously combing the area for evidence and leads. The collision is believed to have occurred between 6:30pm and 7:15pm, with the victim, an adult female, struck by a vehicle traveling east on State Street.

When it comes to reporting information anonymously, you can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by visiting 343COPS.Com, using the P3! app, or calling 208-343-COPS(2677). Boise Police are relying on the community's assistance to bring closure to this tragic hit and run case.

10 Things Guaranteed to Give Boise Drivers Road Rage

9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2023 Don't want to do the cooking and cleaning? Here are some places that are not only open, but serving Thanksgiving dinner! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Top 5 Getaway Cities in Idaho for Celebrating Thanksgiving Gallery Credit: Parker Kane