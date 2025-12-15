A year ago, Boise State and Ashton Jeanty were on top of the world. The team led by Mr. Jeanty was the toast of college football, preparing to take on Penn State. The loss would spell the end of a great run by the team and one of the greatest players of all time.

Mr. Jeanty became the top pick of the Las Vegas Raiders. The mood was optimistic as the Raiders had hired Pete Carroll and were led by minority owner Tom Brady. Boise State was a favorite to win the Mountain West and return to the College Football Playoff.

2025 was a year of regrets for both Mr. Jeanty and the team. The Raiders are the NFL’s worst team, having won only two games while losing 10. Chip Kelly, the offensive coordinator, was fired by the team, which continued to lose. Mr. Jeanty has failed to captivate the nation as he did as a member of the Boise State Broncos.

Mr. Jeanty is not to blame for the team’s pitiful performance. The Raiders lack any offensive threat outside of the former Bronco tailback. Thankfully, he has not sustained any injuries due to wear and tear.

Boise State won the Mountain West title for the third year in a row. However, the team lost to a Power 4 opponent once again. The team has failed to beat a Power 4 opponent in its last 10 games. Several questions remain about whether the team will ever return to its status as a giant killer in college football.

Hopefully next both the Broncos and Mr. Jeanty will return to their winning ways.

