Bad Driving Continues On Treasure Valley Roads

Last week, I wrote about how drivers in the Treasure Valley seem to have gotten worse since the stay at home order had gone into effect. We had a bunch of people that agreed with me on Facebook, some even claiming that Boise drivers have always been bad. I don’t think that’s the case, but I do think that people are having a hard time returning to the road.

Perhaps we should all remember some basics after taking a break from driving. The first thing we should all do is get rid of distractions. When you get back into your car for the first time in a while, you probably should stay off the phone, even if you’re using your Bluetooth. Keep the volume down on the radio too, even though it’s tempting to crank up Wow Country as you’re going about your day.

Some of the comments from Facebook include a tow truck driver who says it’s pretty bad and that people need to pay better attention to signs and slow down. Another listener commented that the left lane is for passing, not for 45 miles per hour.

Whether people should be going faster or slower, it’s clear that I’m not the only one that noticed a change in driving habits in the Treasure Valley in the past two months. Now that more and more cars are on the road, those of us who enjoyed the decreased congestion are going to have to deal with it, and slow down. Everyone else, needs to just pay attention to the road.