Beautiful $1.8 Million Home Nestled in the Foothills Above Star Idaho

This $1.8 million home for sale in Middleton has nearly 4 acres all to themselves, perfectly nestled in the foothills above Star, Idaho.

The outdoor hangout areas and the views are absolutely stunning. Check out the 50 photos below to see how beautiful it is :)

The home’s listing says...

“Very private 3.78 Acres nestled in the foothills above Star with 360-degree panoramic views of the valley."

"Stunning custom home that welcomes from the front entry w/water feature by front door, to the large open kitchen that flows into the family room with floor to ceiling windows with unbelievable views. Chef's kitchen, complete with granite countertops, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, island, and breakfast bar.”

Immediately, you can tell every square foot of this home is quality. Keep reading to see how luxurious it is!

The listing continues ...

“The indulgent main floor master has a large bedroom, separate sitting area with doors onto the patio/hot tub area, spa like bathroom with soaking tub, oversized shower, and gorgeous custom walk-in closet. Living room is made even cozier with a new pellet stove for those cold winter nights."

Not to mention there are 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and exercise room all located upstairs with "views over the surrounding farm fields for miles.”

Personally, I think what really sets this home apart is the beautiful outdoor hangout areas that have a “360-degree panoramic view of the valley” and multiple fire pits. I could easily see myself hanging out there for hours and hours on end.

