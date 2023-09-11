Beloved Meridian Restaurant Set to Close After a Great 17 Years

After 17 years of serving the Treasure Valley community, the Meridian Sizzler Restaurant is set to permanently close its doors at 9pm on Sunday, September 24th. The decision, attributed to challenging business conditions, including labor costs, supply chain disruptions, and escalating commodity prices, marks the end of an era for the local establishment.

Operators Buster and Gretchen Minshew expressed gratitude for the support they've received over the years and emphasized the satisfaction they derived from operating the restaurant in this community, even during the pandemic. "We have cherished every day of our 17 years of operation," stated Gretchen Minshew.

While the closure may evoke sentiments of nostalgia among long-time patrons, those craving the Sizzler experience can still go to the restaurant at regular hours until 9pm on Sunday, September 24th.

As for other Sizzler locations in Idaho, you can visit any of their other operating locations in Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello. There used to be one in Nampa, too, but for similar reasons they closed their doors on November 29th, 2022.

The closure of the Meridian Sizzler underscores the ongoing challenges faced by businesses in the current economic climate. It highlights the Minshews' commitment to the community and their perseverance in maintaining the restaurant throughout the years.

As the Meridian Sizzler prepares to close their doors, the community is invited to make their final visits in the coming weeks. The Minshews and their team express their heartfelt thanks to all loyal guests who have been part of the Sizzler operation, making it a cherished part of the local dining scene for nearly two decades.

This announcement from Buster and Gretchen Minshew, operators of the Sizzler Restaurant in Meridian.

