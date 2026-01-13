Boise might be the most talked-about place in Idaho — but does that actually make it the best place to live? As growth accelerates and prices climb, more Idahoans are questioning whether the state’s true quality of life now exists somewhere else entirely. Is Boise still worth it — or has Idaho’s best living quietly moved on?

If you look around the Gem State, you'll see that Idaho is truly the best state to live in. Not only in the Mountain West and Pacific Northwest, but also in the entire country. There’s no state that can offer all that our state offers to Idahoans. The state legislature will debate the budget. Unlike Oregon and Washington, our state is not a fiscal mess.

Some folks complain that the state has changed too much as farms have been replaced by subdivisions. Traffic used to be a joke, but commute times have increased. Some say the Treasure Valley is too big.

Other parts of the state are just as special, according to those who love their Idahomes. It seems that everywhere, Idahoans can enjoy low crime rates, a high quality of life, and other factors that draw folks to the Gem State.

The Sun Valley area is famous for its incredible views and for hosting worldwide celebrities. North Idaho is growing so fast that the area is rivaling Sun Valley in the number of famous celebrity homeowners.

So what really is the best place to live in Idaho — Nampa, Coeur d’Alene, the Magic Valley, or some mysterious location? It depends on what you value most: affordability, opportunity, community, or simply breathing room. Idahoans don’t agree — and maybe that’s the point.

