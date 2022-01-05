Today is National Bird Day and according to Nationaltoday.com, "While National Bird Day may be relatively new, having been founded in 2002, the adversity that birds have had to face is nothing novel to the animal kingdom. The Avian Welfare Coalition created National Bird Day to raise awareness of the hardships and plights of these important animals and how we can initiate the change needed to create a healthier, more sustainable relationship with them."

I love birds, growing up in Tucson I vividly remember seeing red cardinals often. I even spotted a few roadrunners in my youth and still remember the excitement. There are some stunning birds here in Idaho. Ever curious what birds you are seeing out your kitchen window or around town?

According to Parks and Recreation of Idaho, "There are 119 species of birds in Idaho that are neotropical migratory birds. 409 species of birds have been recorded in Idaho." The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has five sites listed as Important Bird Areas by the National Audubon Society: City of Rocks National Reserve, Harriman State Park, Henrys Lake State Park, Heyburn State Park, Lake Cascade State Park, and Eagle Island State Park.

Scroll through to see photos of common birds seen around the gem state, starting with the Idaho state bird.

Birds You are Likely to See in Idaho Ever curious what birds you are seeing out your kitchen window or around town? Scroll through to see photos of common birds seen around the gem state, starting with the Idaho state bird.

Some Native Idaho Bugs are Terrifying After a leaf bug or Kadydid landed on my front door, I started getting curious about bugs native to Idaho. We've got some creepy ones that call the gem state home.