Blazing Saddles Gets The Disclaimer

HBO has decided that the film Blazing Saddles needs a new introduction to viewers that haven't seen in yet. You may recall that HBO Max originally pulled the Hollywood classic Gone With The Wind and then placed an intro before it airs on their platform.The disclaimer will warn viewers about the language and attitudes says, Slash Film. The concern told to the Hollywood Reporter was that the film needed to be explained in a 'proper context.'

The world has changed a lot since the film was released to the public. The movie originally hit theaters in 1974, starring Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder. The move has been one of the most popular films after it hit the big screen. It's ranked #6 on the American Film Institute's 100 Years...100 Laughs list. Should other movies include similar disclaimers? Could we see every movie with a politically correct disclaimer?