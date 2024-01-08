Boise Airport Seating Upgrades and Your Chance to Choose Features

Your chance to decide what the Boise Airport seats are like!

Are you flying off to your next adventure anytime soon? Well, here's your golden ticket to have a say in how you kick back and relax before takeoff. The Boise Airport is calling on passengers to help them decide on new airport seating.

What does the perfect airport seating have?

Their recent Facebook post says: "Hey, Boise Airport passengers! Do you have a few minutes before your flight boards? Stop by Gate B14 and tell us which potential seating option you find most comfortable! Take a quick survey and help shape your future travel experience. Thanks for your input!"

Here's a list of some popular airport seating requests and ideas if you'd like to participate:

Comfortable Cushioning

More Legroom

Cupholders and Tables

More Power Outlets and USB Ports

More Space and Privacy

Charging Stations and Workspaces

Quiet Zones and Places for Rest

Nicer and Well-maintained Furniture

If you're flying anytime soon, head over to Gate B14 before your flight to decide on Boise Airport seating. The airport is eager to know which seating styles resonate with Boise travelers the most, and they're doing their part to give local residents a say in the new upgrades they implement in 2024.

So, the next time you're waiting for your flight, take a moment to think about what you'd want your airport seat to be like – because Boise Airport is listening! Keep reading for a list of 10 upgrades and improvements that need to happen at the Boise Airport, as gathered by community comments and social media posts.

