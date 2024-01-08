Boise Airport Seating Upgrades and Your Chance to Choose Features
Your chance to decide what the Boise Airport seats are like!
Are you flying off to your next adventure anytime soon? Well, here's your golden ticket to have a say in how you kick back and relax before takeoff. The Boise Airport is calling on passengers to help them decide on new airport seating.
What does the perfect airport seating have?
Their recent Facebook post says: "Hey, Boise Airport passengers! Do you have a few minutes before your flight boards? Stop by Gate B14 and tell us which potential seating option you find most comfortable! Take a quick survey and help shape your future travel experience. Thanks for your input!"
Here's a list of some popular airport seating requests and ideas if you'd like to participate:
- Comfortable Cushioning
- More Legroom
- Cupholders and Tables
- More Power Outlets and USB Ports
- More Space and Privacy
- Charging Stations and Workspaces
- Quiet Zones and Places for Rest
- Nicer and Well-maintained Furniture
If you're flying anytime soon, head over to Gate B14 before your flight to decide on Boise Airport seating. The airport is eager to know which seating styles resonate with Boise travelers the most, and they're doing their part to give local residents a say in the new upgrades they implement in 2024.
So, the next time you're waiting for your flight, take a moment to think about what you'd want your airport seat to be like – because Boise Airport is listening! Keep reading for a list of 10 upgrades and improvements that need to happen at the Boise Airport, as gathered by community comments and social media posts.
Upgrades the People of Boise Are Saying They Want at the Airport
Gallery Credit: Parker
Five Upgrades that Boise's Airport Needs Immediately
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM
The 10 Most Popular Vacation Destinations from the Boise Airport
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
25 Nonstop Flights from Boise
Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER
14 Unbelievable Labor Day Facts
Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews