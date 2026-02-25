Over 100 years ago, two brothers from Ohio changed the entire world forever with their invention of powered flight. The Wright Brothers are both claimed by their native Ohio, the Buckeye State, and North Carolina, the Tarheel State. Dayton, Ohio, and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, both have massive memorials to Orville and Wilbur Wright.

As we all learned in school, the world’s first flight took place in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. Both states have tributes on their license plates with North Carolina’s First in Flight and Ohio’s Birthplace of Aviation.

The Wright Brothers’ invention has changed the world since the preflight days before 1903. Today, air travel is safe and common, making it easy to get from one place to another. Some folks live to travel around the world on airplanes from country to country.

The Boise Airport is no stranger to history, as it celebrates its 100th birthday this year. Airports, along with planes, were quickly accelerated from their inception in 1903. The Boise Airport is where most Idahoans begin their travels, whether it’s to Seattle, Salt Lake, or some exotic location.

The airport continues to attract the highly desirable nonstop flights. Currently, Idahoans can travel nonstop to Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, and a few other places. Most folks have to catch connecting flights at hubs like Denver, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City to reach their final destination.

Here are a few facts about the Boise Airport:

Boise Airport traffic in 2025 was more than double Idaho's entire population (5.2 million passengers compared to an estimated 2 million Idaho residents).

From 2024 to 2025, BOI saw an increase of more than 238,000 passengers, or nearly as many people as live in Boise.

Over the past decade, passenger traffic through BOI has increased nearly 76 percent (2015-2025).

Can you believe the Boise Airport is 100 years old?

Looking back, the Wright Brothers’ powered flight laid the foundation for a world where air travel has become an integral part of our lives. The Boise Airport, celebrating its own century of service, showcases how their innovation continues to evolve and connect communities across the globe.

As we celebrate these milestones, it’s clear that both the spirit of adventure and the convenience of modern travel have been shaped by the lasting legacy of aviation.

